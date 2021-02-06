Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.91-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Proofpoint also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.91-1.99 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.85.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.20. 1,062,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,622. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

