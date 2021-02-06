Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 816,488 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after acquiring an additional 813,477 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

