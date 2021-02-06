294 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,636,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,586 shares of company stock valued at $30,290,503 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $726.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $724.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

