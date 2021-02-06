Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $19.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in The Walt Disney by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $223,530,000 after acquiring an additional 623,440 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.33. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

