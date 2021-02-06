Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 893,821 shares of company stock worth $154,601,342. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.33. The company has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

