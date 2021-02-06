$83.67 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report $83.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.56 million. CalAmp reported sales of $87.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $335.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.32 million to $336.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $333.60 million, with estimates ranging from $328.59 million to $336.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 140,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,849. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter worth $114,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter worth $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

