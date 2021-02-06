0Chain Hits Market Cap of $34.17 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $34.17 million and $481,521.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039965 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.