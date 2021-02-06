Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $18.91 million and $510,292.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00179282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00061771 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00073683 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00224477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00043336 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

