Brokerages Expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 720,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 509,491 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 386,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after buying an additional 329,928 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 234,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 59,379.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 145,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.63. 830,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,935. The company has a market capitalization of $768.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

