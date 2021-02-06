Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post sales of $181.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.60 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $188.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $714.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.60 million to $739.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $695.36 million, with estimates ranging from $657.70 million to $727.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of CADE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 968,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,960. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

