American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.65 Million

Analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce $19.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.30 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $85.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $88.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $101.75 million, with estimates ranging from $90.90 million to $112.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 154,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. 1,334,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,729. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $680.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.