M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,742,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007,406. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.