BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF (HBU.TO) (TSE:HBU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF (HBU.TO) (TSE:HBU)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.72 and last traded at C$11.84. Approximately 30,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 26,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.70.

