Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 276 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $235.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

