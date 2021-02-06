Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

