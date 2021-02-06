Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $94.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.