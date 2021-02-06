Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VB traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.94. 733,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,363. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.71.

