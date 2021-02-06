Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Issues Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $415.32 million.Plantronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-$1.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

PLT traded up $6.70 on Friday, hitting $41.85. 3,013,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,120. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

