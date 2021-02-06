Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 9,508 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 1.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

