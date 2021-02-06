Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) is Patten Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 2.3% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.