StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) Trading Down 1.4%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSD)’s share price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 3,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64.

About StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

