New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.62. 666,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

