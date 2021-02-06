Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Meridian Bioscience updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.70-1.90 EPS.

VIVO traded up $5.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

