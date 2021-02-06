New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 666,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

