Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Trading Down 2.7%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.19. 13,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 47,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

