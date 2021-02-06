Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.20. 15,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 12,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25.

Mercari Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCARY)

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

