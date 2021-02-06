$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $123.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,029. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,776 shares of company stock worth $15,088,808 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

