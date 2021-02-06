DeFiner (FIN) Trading 43.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $519,169.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00180049 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062333 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00225039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043610 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.