Nuco.cloud Tops 1-Day Volume of $157,769.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $157,769.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00180049 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062333 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00225039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043610 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

Nuco.cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.