TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $948,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,515 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $355.17 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

