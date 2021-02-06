Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will announce $246.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.40 million. Medifast posted sales of $170.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year sales of $916.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.30 million to $925.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medifast.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Medifast by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 315,691 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 94,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $251.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.83. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

