Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will announce $246.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.40 million. Medifast posted sales of $170.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year sales of $916.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.30 million to $925.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medifast.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
Shares of MED traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $251.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.83. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.
Medifast Company Profile
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.
