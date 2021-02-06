IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Issues Earnings Results

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $248.56 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $249.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.98 and a 200 day moving average of $146.41.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

