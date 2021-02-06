Delta Asset Management LLC TN Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

NYSE PNC opened at $156.94 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

