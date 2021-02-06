PACCAR Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

