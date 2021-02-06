Vicus Capital Purchases 86 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vicus Capital grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $145.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day moving average of $125.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

