Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 2,010 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

