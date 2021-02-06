Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Truist

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.03.

Shares of EA stock opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 949.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 745 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 126,100 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,296 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

