Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 176.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.59.

Shares of GS opened at $293.50 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

