Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 36,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 76,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

