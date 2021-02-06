Zacks: Analysts Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is $0.08. Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $114,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,232,000 after buying an additional 114,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,533. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

