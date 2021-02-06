6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.17. Approximately 3,620 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock. 6 Meridian lifted its position in 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,526 shares during the period. 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned approximately 97.60% of 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF worth $22,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

