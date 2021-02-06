Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 341.40 ($4.46). 988,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,557,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.78.

In other news, insider Ali Mazanderani purchased 44,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £130,212.60 ($170,123.60).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

