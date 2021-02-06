Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Accenture by 4.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Accenture by 35.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Accenture by 104.1% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 86,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after buying an additional 44,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $253.54 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

