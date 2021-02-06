Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Chevron by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securiti reduced their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

