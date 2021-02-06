Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,993,000 after purchasing an additional 520,309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,684,000 after purchasing an additional 78,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 110,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

