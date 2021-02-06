Riverstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 613 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after buying an additional 275,422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $356.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $357.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

