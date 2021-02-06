General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 207.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $213,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Shares of GD stock opened at $158.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.