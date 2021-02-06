New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 666,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,138. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

