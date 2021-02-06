Phantasma (SOUL) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $120,348.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

