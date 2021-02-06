F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.28. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%.

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens lowered F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of FNB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. 1,370,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,669,000 after buying an additional 5,180,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,912 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,808 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $10,461,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 753,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.